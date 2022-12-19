New Delhi: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday participated in a Cyclathon and urged people to use bicyle to promote health and fitness.

Organized by National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the theme of the rally was ‘Save Earth, Save Life’ and it commenced from Nirman Bhawan and traversed through Kartavya Path. The aim of the cyclathon was to encourage health seeking behaviors in the masses through physical activities.

The minister, who is also known as ‘Green MP’, said that the cycle can substantially help address environment issues as it is a no-pollution vehicle.

“Many developed countries are using cycles on a large scale. While in India it is known as a poor-man’s vehicle, it should be our aim to transform this in a rich man’s vehicle. It needs to be made a passion from fashion. Let us make the cycling a part of our life for a Green Earth and health Earth," Mandaviya added.

Talking about the significance of cycling and physical activities, the minister said that we need to inculcate exercise in our lives for physical as well as mental benefits. “Physical activities are known to keep away many of the non-communicable and life-style diseases. NBEMS has a ‘Go Green’ drive and they play a proactive role towards health promotion and environment protection."

The minister was accompanied by Abhijat Sheth, President, NBEMS and other Governing Body members of NBEMS. The officers and staff of NBEMS were also participated in the Cyclathon.