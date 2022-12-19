Health minister stresses on use of bicyle to promote health and fitness1 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 04:11 PM IST
The minister said that the cycle can substantially help address environment issues as it is a no-pollution vehicle
New Delhi: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday participated in a Cyclathon and urged people to use bicyle to promote health and fitness.