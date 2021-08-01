Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should feel proud of the country and the healthcare workers for attaining the goal of administering 13 crore Covid-19 vaccines in July, said Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday.

"Over 13 crores doses have been administered in July, in the country. I have heard, you are one of those 13 crores people," Mandaviya wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

He said that the vaccination drive in the country is set to get a major boost this month.

"We are proud of our healthcare workers for this achievement. Now you too should be proud of them and the country," said the minister.

"But, you have not said a single word for our scientists or appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated. You are playing petty politics in name of vaccination. There is not a lack of vaccine but of maturity in you," he added.

Earlier during the day, Gandhi had shared a post on Twitter asking if India will be able to meet its target of vaccination.

"July is gone, but the shortage of vaccine hasn't gone away," he wrote, using the hashtag #WhereAreVaccines.

Vaccination drive in India

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 47 crore with 60,15,842 doses being given in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Sunday morning.

More than three crore balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered.

About 49,49,89,550 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, through all sources and a further 8,04,220 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage is 46,70,26,662 doses (according to data available at 8 am Sunday).

Cumulatively, 47,02,98,596 vaccine doses have been administered through 55,71,565 sessions, according to the provisional report till 8 am.

As many as 15,61,40,811 persons in the age group 18-44 years across all states and UTs have received their first dose and 86,68,370 have received their second dose since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

In total, 10,63,39,854 persons in the age group of 45-59 years have taken the first dose and 3,91,28,126 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

According to ministry data, 7,60,38,913 individuals aged over 60 have received the first dose and 3,65,19,484 have taken the second dose.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country.





