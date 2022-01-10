In view of rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the union health ministry has decided to chair a meeting on Monday with five states and one union territory. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be convening a meeting with Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu today.

It has come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the Covid pandemic situation due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

In yesterday's meeting, PM Modi assessed the ongoing preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics and the status of the Covid vaccination campaign in the country. PM Modi stressed the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level.

After a detailed discussion, PM Modi directed that intensive containment and active surveillance should continue in clusters reporting higher cases and required technical support be provided to states which are reporting higher cases presently. He highlighted the need to ensure effective usage of masks and physical distancing measures as a new normal to control the spread.

Prime Minister stressed the need for effective implementation of Home Isolation for mild/asymptomatic cases and to disseminate factual information to the community at large.

He further highlighted the need to ensure continuity of non-COVID health services while managing Covid cases presently. He also spoke about the need to leverage telemedicine to ensure the availability of health-related guidance to people in remote and rural areas.

Prime Minister also spoke about the importance of continuous scientific research in testing, vaccines, and pharmacological interventions including genome sequencing given that the virus is evolving continuously.

The meeting was attended by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Mandaviya and others.

