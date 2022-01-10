Health minister to chair Covid-19 review meeting with 5 states, 1 UT today

In view of rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the union health ministry has decided to chair a meeting on Monday with five states and one union territory. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be convening a meeting with Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu today.

