Health Minister to review the progress of Covid vaccination campaign today

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 116 crore mark on Sunday
New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting on Monday with Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry to discuss the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in these states.
"Will chair a review meeting today with the States of Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and UT of Puducherry. Our discussion will centre around the progress of COVID19 vaccination in these regions and the roadmap to further scale up our fight against the pandemic," he said in a tweet.
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 116 crore mark on Sunday.
India recorded 8,488 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 538 days, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,18,901, while the active cases declined to 1,18,443, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The death toll climbed to 4,65,911 with 249 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.
