Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday lauded the chief medical officer, Arvind Kumar, of a CGHS dispensary at South Avenue for his ‘devotion to duty’. The minister said he visited CGHS dispensary at South Avenue as a regular patient, and he was glad that the doctor there listened to his problems and treated him well.

"To test the system of CGHS service, I went to a dispensary in Delhi as a regular patient. I am glad that the doctor working there, Arvind Kumar ji's devotion to duty and his sense of service is inspiring. I appreciate his dedication towards his work," he tweeted in Hindi.

Mandaviya also sent the doctor a letter of appreciation. In a letter, the minister said he visited the dispensary from 11 pm to 11:30 pm on Wednesday in the name of one Anil Radadiya.

"I am glad that you interacted with me very well, understood my problems, gave your diagnosis about my problems and treated me. I found that your gesture of service was in line with the expected behaviour of a CGHS doctor. I appreciate you for this," he stated in the letter.

Mandaviya further said the doctor’s humility, conscientiousness, expertise and devotion to work is an inspiration to all medical practitioners and health workers working across the country under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

"If all CGHS doctors, other doctors and health workers of the country treat the patients coming to them with this sensitivity, then together we will be able to fulfil the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's 'Healthy India'," he wrote.

"I sincerely hope that you will continue to work with the same spirit of service and dedication and will serve the nation by giving healthy life to the people through better treatment," he added in the letter of appreciation.

