Health Ministry activates Ebola precaution measures: Issues advisory, shares helpline details

The Union Ministry of Health issued an advisory for Indians on Tuesday amid rising Ebola cases in some African countries.

In the advisory, the ministry has clarified that no Ebola disease case has been reported in the country.

It has, however, advised those who have come to India from a country where there are reported cases in the last 21 days and have been experiencing certain symptoms to isolate themselves and inform local health authorities.

"However, if you have travelled from or transited through an Ebola-affected country in the last 21 days and develop symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, or unexplained bleeding, etc., isolate yourself and inform local health authorities," the ministry said.

"Call MoHFW's 24x7 Health Helpline: 1075 for information, guidance and assistance," it also said.

In the meanwhile, India has dispatched the second tranche of 43 tonnes of medical assistance consignment to Africa's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention to bolster response capacities across Africa in the wake of the Ebola outbreak.

Sharing the details in a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the assistance comprises of protective gear, diagnostic and monitoring equipment, medicines, and supplements.

"Confident that this 43 tons consignment will further strengthen public health preparedness and bolster Ebola response capacities across @_AfricanUnion", he said in a post on X.

Earlier on Monday, the African for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) welcomed the emergency diagnostics, therapeutics and medical supplies provided by the Indian government to support the ongoing Ebola response efforts in the eastern regions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Africa CDC said in a post on X, "The supplies were delivered through Africa CDC's Eastern Regional Coordinating Centre in Uganda and mobilised to support response efforts in eastern DRC."

The continental public health agency also noted that India's assistance would strengthen ongoing efforts to contain the outbreak and support affected communities. It expressed appreciation for India's support, saying, "We thank the Government and people of India for their solidarity with Africa."