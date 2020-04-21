NEW DELHI: The ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday onboarded Twitter Seva to help people with speedy resolution to their health-related queries amid the covid-19 pandemic.

This move is aimed at enabling transparent e-governance delivery in real-time and will allow the ministry to communicate effectively and at scale with the public.

People can get their queries answered by Tweeting to @CovidIndiaSeva.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, union minister for health & family welfare, said, “As #IndiaFightsCorona with social distancing, we are happy to make a concerted online effort by adopting the Twitter Seva solution. It is powered by a team of experts who are trained and equipped to treat and respond to each query uniquely, and at scale. This will enable us in establishing a direct channel with Indian citizens, connecting with them in real-time to provide the authoritative health and public information."

Twitter Seva is a customised live-query redressal service. It works on a dashboard that helps process large volumes of tweets, converts them into resolvable tickets, and assigns them to the relevant authority for real-time resolution. These conversations are transparent and anybody in the service can benefit from the responses received from authorities around common queries.

It is important to note is only for broader queries and does not require for the public to share personal contact details or health record details.

The dedicated account will be accessible to people for all queries, be it local or national in scope. Whether it is for latest updates on measures taken by the government, learning about access to healthcare services or seeking guidance for someone who perhaps has symptoms but is unsure about where to turn to for help, the service will empower the public to reach out to the authorities.

Mahima Kaul, director, public policy, India and South Asia, Twitter, said, "People from all parts of the country are taking to Twitter to be equipped with the quality information from authoritative sources. The ministry of health & family welfare has a vital role in ensuring that people have timely access to the latest official information and we’re delighted to play our part to support their critical mission."

Twitter said it is actively working with various state governments to upskill various departments on covid response management. It has also supported and enabled governments of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh to set-up dedicated covid-response accounts. Follow them here: DIPR Karnataka, Maharashtra Control room, Jharkhand CovidHelpline, UP Covid helpline, Andhra Pradesh.