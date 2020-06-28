Health ministry advises dexamethasone for moderate-to-severe covid cases

Dexamethasone is a corticosteroid drug used in a wide range of conditions for its anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant effects. The drug has been tested in hospitalized patients with covid-19 in the recovery clinical trial and was found to have benefits for critically ill patients. It has been shown to reduce mortality by about one third for patients on ventilators, and by about one-fifth for patients being maintained on oxygen therapy. The drug is also a part of the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) and is widely available.