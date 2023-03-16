Health ministry alerts six states on new and emerging covid cases1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 06:14 PM IST
States have been asked to examine the situation at micro level and maintain compliance like surveillance, testing and monitoring new and emerging covid clusters
New Delhi: With India reporting an uptick in covid cases over the last few weeks, the government has directed six states to examine the situation at micro level and maintain compliance like surveillance, testing and monitoring new and emerging covid clusters.
