Health ministry alerts six states on new and emerging covid cases

“It is advised that State should examine the situation of COVID-19 at micro level (district &sub-districts) and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of Covid-19 duly ensuring effective compliance with various advisories issued by this Ministry. The five-fold strategy, i.e., Test-Track Treat-Vaccination should be followed with continued focus on adequate &proactive testing as per guidelines, monitoring new and emerging clusters of new Covid-19 cases along with monitoring the trend of Influenza-like illness (ILI) & SARI cases in al health facilities or through dedicated fever clinics on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection," Bhushan said in a letter seen by Mint.

