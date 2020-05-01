Health ministry allows Ayush practitioners to conduct research on covid-19

BENGALURU: The health ministry’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, the national regulatory body for Indian pharmaceuticals and medical devices, has permitted Ayurveda, homeopathy and siddha practitioners to conduct research at covid-19 quarantine centres to better understand the disease.

In its notification last week, the Ayush ministry said, “Indian traditional medicines have wide potential for usage in such conditions owing to their longstanding use in the community, ancient references and clinical efficacy. Therefore, it is felt necessary to make serious efforts for development of drugs based on any Ayush systems recognised under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The ministry has consulted the Drugs Controller General of India."

Integrated medicine expert and member of Ayush Task Force Dr Issac Mathai said Indian have resilient immune systems. “Our exposure to viruses is more common than in the West. Turmeric, ginger, amla, lemon and honey are anti-bacterials that we consume on a daily basis from a young age. We are studying the link between covid recovery, consumption of these foods and immunity building," he said.

The interventions during the quarantine period will be coupled with lab-based research, Dr Mathai said. “We have held consultations with CDSCO and DCGI to ensure there are no hurdles and they have permitted us to go ahead. Work has started in Mumbai, Delhi and Pune," he said.

The ministry has told traditional medicine practitioners to follow ICMR guidelines, and to register with the Clinical Trials Registry if they are conducting clinical trials.

“Yoga, nutrition and mindfulness help build a good immune system. Low immunity can increase susceptibility to and aggressiveness of covid-19," said Dr M Raghavendra Rao, director, Central Council for Research in Yoga & Naturopathy (CCRYN), Ministry of Ayush, Delhi.

Allopathic doctors said there is no single solution to a pandemic. “The attack on the immune system must be stopped. To ensure more lives are saved, we must supplement current medicines with ancient systems of healing. We must be open-minded," said noted neurosurgeon Dr N Venkataramana.

Traditional systems of healing also focus on prevention. “The ancient systems of medicine have proven to be preventive in nature, which is essential," said Dr Shahid Shamsher, a noted homeopath.

