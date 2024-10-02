Health ministry issues alert against widely used antibiotic Tetracycline

  • India is the world's largest consumer of antibiotics, and over-use is rampant.

Priyanka Sharma
Published2 Oct 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Tetracycline, like other antibiotics, is a prescription drug. (Photo: Mint)
Tetracycline, like other antibiotics, is a prescription drug. (Photo: Mint)

 Tetracycline, widely used to treat typhus, tick fever, respiratory infections, cholera and malaria, can cause adverse reactions, the health ministry’s Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) said in an alert.

The IPC has advised doctors and patients to be careful while using the drug and said that Tetracycline can cause skin reactions, which if left untreated can lead to a life-threatening situation.

Tetracycline, like other antibiotics, is a prescription drug.

“The analysis of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) from the PvPI database revealed Tetracycline drug used for treatment of Rocky Mountain spotted fever, typhus, Q fever, rickettsial pox, tick fever caused by Rickettsiae, respiratory tract infections etc to be causing adverse drug reaction in form of Fixed Drug Eruption (FDE),” said IPC drug alert dated 25 September.

Also read: Government plans to introduce QR barcodes for vaccines, cancer drugs and antibiotics to stop fakes in the market

The commission has advised doctors and patients to closely monitor the possibility of the above ADR associated with the use of Tetracycline and report to the IPC if any adverse reaction is noted.

India is the world's largest consumer of antibiotics. According to CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics, the anti-infective segment’s market size stood at about 25,130 crore for fiscal year 2024.

IPC monitors adverse drug reactions among Indians and helps the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in taking regulatory decisions for safe use of medicines.

In May, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Rajeev Raghuvanshi directed state licensing authorities to monitor the availability of unapproved antibiotic combinations in the market in view of excessive and irrational use of antibiotics in India which fail to work in patients when they are routinely exposed to these drugs.

Furthermore, the Centre is working on a proposal to regulate the usage of antibiotics under Drugs and Cosmetic Act, 1940.

Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered.

Also read: Govt lens on misuse of antibiotics

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Oct 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaHealth ministry issues alert against widely used antibiotic Tetracycline

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,915.00-330.00
      Chennai
      76,921.00-330.00
      Delhi
      77,073.00-330.00
      Kolkata
      76,925.00-330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.