NEW DELHI : In a bid to review coronavirus containment measures in metropolitan cities --Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi and Bengaluru, the union health ministry on Wednesday deputed six central teams.

While the total number of covid-19 cases in India have swollen to 277,458 on Wednesday, the six cities—Mumbai (51,100), Ahmedabad (14,962), Chennai (24,545), Kolkata (3,018), Delhi (31,309) and Bengaluru (558) have been recording a sharp increase in cases in past few days prompting the centre to shift focus on these. The central government aims to review if the authorities are doing effective containment measure are being undertaken.

The outbreak initially started from urban India, and even now the metropolitan cities have been contributing to the majority of coronavirus cases. “These cities have higher densities compared to other area in the country. After the lockdown, the covid-19 containment will remain the biggest challenge in these metropolitan cities because they will have the maximum movement of people," said Dr Jugal Kishore, a member of the Centre's rapid response team for covid-19 and head of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital. Kishore said that the urban slums are located in metros and the majority of working population also resides there that will make controlling virus spread difficult.

“We also want to assess the actual situation in these cities. Mumbai and Delhi are a major concern. The centre will be reviewing the situation related to case recording, deaths, testing rates, actual situation of bed availability and Personal protective equipment (PPEs). Previously also experts went to several cities and suggested ways of effective containment," he said.

The government Teams have also been deputed to provide technical support and handhold the State Health Departments and Municipal Health Officials to review public health measures being undertaken for covid-19. “The teams will undertake visit to the cities mentioned within the next one week to review public health measures being undertaken for covid-19. The teams will submit daily report of activities undertaken to State Health Department and the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare," the government said in a statement adding that they teams will inform them regarding any issue of urgent importance and also submit a report of its observations and suggestions before concluding the visit.

As the country is attempting to further increase its covid-19 testing, the Indian Council of Medical Research on Wednesday exceeded 50 lakhs tests with 50,61,332 tests till date. In the last 24 hours, ICMR has tested 1,45,216 samples.

“ICMR has continued to ramp up the testing capacity for detecting the Novel Coronavirus in the infected persons. The number of government labs has been increased to 590 and private labs has been increased to 233 (a total of 823)," government said in a statement.

