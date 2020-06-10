Health ministry appoints 6 central teams to review covid-19 situation in metros

The outbreak initially started from urban India, and even now the metropolitan cities have been contributing to the majority of coronavirus cases. “These cities have higher densities compared to other area in the country. After the lockdown, the covid-19 containment will remain the biggest challenge in these metropolitan cities because they will have the maximum movement of people," said Dr Jugal Kishore, a member of the Centre's rapid response team for covid-19 and head of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital. Kishore said that the urban slums are located in metros and the majority of working population also resides there that will make controlling virus spread difficult.