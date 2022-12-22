Health ministry asks aviation ministry to initiate random testing of 2% passengers post arrival at all international airports

“While ministry of health & family welfare is maintaining a close watch over the dynamic situation, in order to minimize the risk of ingress of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus in the country, it has been decided that ministry of civil aviation in coordination with airport operators and AirPort Health Offices (APHO) shall ensure that a sub section of 2% of the total passengers in the flight shall undergo random post arrival testing at the airport on arrival," Bhushan said in the letter seen by Mint.