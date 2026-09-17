Health ministry bars stem cell therapy for autism as routine care

New Delhi: The health ministry has reiterated that stem cell therapy for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) cannot be offered as routine or commercial clinical care and can be used only in duly approved clinical trials.
In an advisory to states, dated 16 September, the ministry said "therapeutic use of any type of stem cell in autism is to remain restricted to duly approved clinical trials, in accordance with the National Guidelines for Stem Cell Research, 2017, issued jointly by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and other applicable Government instructions issued by the Government of India from time to time.”