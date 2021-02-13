Health ministry blocks fake website demanding money for Covid vaccination

Health ministry blocks fake website demanding money for Covid vaccination1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 01:27 PM IST
- A website link purportedly belonging to the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was widely shared via social media
- The health ministry today blocked a fake website
The health ministry today blocked a fake website for demanding money for vaccination, cautioning citizens 'not fall prey to such fraudulent websites'.
Apparently, a website link purportedly belonging to the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was widely shared via social media. The website claimed to provide COVID-19 vaccines for ₹4000-6000.
Rahul Gandhi becoming 'doomsday man of India', creating fake narratives on issues: FM Sitharaman1 min read . 01:20 PM IST
A crypto kid had a $23,000-a-month condo. Then the Feds came6 min read . 01:14 PM IST
Ready to spend more on rural jobs; reforms will continue: Nirmala Sitharaman2 min read . 01:06 PM IST
Amit Shah approves over ₹3Kcr assistance for 5 states hit by natural disasters1 min read . 01:03 PM IST
Ministry of Health also retweeted the PIB Fact Check's tweet and said, "The site 'http://mohfw.xyz has been blocked. A case is registered and an investigation is taken up. Please be cautious. Do not fall prey to such fraudulent websites."
Later, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan retweets in to say: Appreciate PIB Fact Check and MoHFW for their swift response to bust a fake website collecting money on pretext of registration for COVID19 Vaccination
Urge people to exercise abundant precaution and verify accuracy of info on various official channels of Govt communication.
Ahead of the vaccination drive, fraudulent app named Co-WIN were floating in the app store.
The Union Health Ministry asked people not to download or register on the fraudulent apps named Co-WIN, "created by unscrupulous elements", which have been made available on the app store.
Tata Motors appoints Marc Llistosella as new CEO & MD2 min read . 06:49 AM IST
Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets costlier yet again. Check the latest prices1 min read . 10:31 AM IST
Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude hits Tajikistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Punjab1 min read . 10:29 AM IST
Covishield vaccine: Govt is buying each dose for ₹210 from SII1 min read . 07:21 AM IST
"Some apps named 'Co-WIN' apparently created by unscrupulous elements to sound similar to upcoming official platform of Government, are on Appstores. DO NOT download or share personal information on these. MoHFW Official platform will be adequately publicised on its launch," the Union Health ministry had tweeted.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.