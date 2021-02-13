Subscribe
Home >News >India >Health ministry blocks fake website demanding money for Covid vaccination
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan speaks in the Rajya Sabha

Health ministry blocks fake website demanding money for Covid vaccination

1 min read . 01:27 PM IST Staff Writer

  • A website link purportedly belonging to the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was widely shared via social media
  • The health ministry today blocked a fake website

The health ministry today blocked a fake website for demanding money for vaccination, cautioning citizens 'not fall prey to such fraudulent websites'.

The health ministry today blocked a fake website for demanding money for vaccination, cautioning citizens 'not fall prey to such fraudulent websites'.

Apparently, a website link purportedly belonging to the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was widely shared via social media. The website claimed to provide COVID-19 vaccines for 4000-6000.

Ministry of Health also retweeted the PIB Fact Check's tweet and said, "The site 'http://mohfw.xyz has been blocked. A case is registered and an investigation is taken up. Please be cautious. Do not fall prey to such fraudulent websites."

Later, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan retweets in to say: Appreciate PIB Fact Check and MoHFW for their swift response to bust a fake website collecting money on pretext of registration for COVID19 Vaccination

Urge people to exercise abundant precaution and verify accuracy of info on various official channels of Govt communication.

Ahead of the vaccination drive, fraudulent app named Co-WIN were floating in the app store.

The Union Health Ministry asked people not to download or register on the fraudulent apps named Co-WIN, "created by unscrupulous elements", which have been made available on the app store.

"Some apps named 'Co-WIN' apparently created by unscrupulous elements to sound similar to upcoming official platform of Government, are on Appstores. DO NOT download or share personal information on these. MoHFW Official platform will be adequately publicised on its launch," the Union Health ministry had tweeted.

