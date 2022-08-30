Health ministry concerned over low booster dose coverage, 12% in 18 to 59 age group, 35% in 60 plus population

Under the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive, the total coverage of precaution dose is around 15.66 crore with India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeding to over 212.17 crore doses
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :The Central government is still concerned over low coverage of booster dose despite making it free for all the eligible population. Nearly 12% coverage is being reported in the 18-59 years of age group with the target population of over 77.10 crore while 35% people above 60 years of age including healthcare & frontline workers have received the booster jabs with a target population of 16.80 crore, two senior health ministry officials said on Tuesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :The Central government is still concerned over low coverage of booster dose despite making it free for all the eligible population. Nearly 12% coverage is being reported in the 18-59 years of age group with the target population of over 77.10 crore while 35% people above 60 years of age including healthcare & frontline workers have received the booster jabs with a target population of 16.80 crore, two senior health ministry officials said on Tuesday.
Under the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive, the total coverage of precaution dose is around 15.66 crore with India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeding to over 212.17 crore doses.
Under the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive, the total coverage of precaution dose is around 15.66 crore with India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeding to over 212.17 crore doses.
“The coverage of booster dose is very low despite making it free for all eligible individuals under the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at all the government vaccination centers. People should take the benefit of it and come forward to take their precaution dose. We are running special vaccination camps at bus stations, railway stations, airport, schools/colleges, routes of religious yatars and various workplaces etc," said the first official.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The coverage of booster dose is very low despite making it free for all eligible individuals under the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at all the government vaccination centers. People should take the benefit of it and come forward to take their precaution dose. We are running special vaccination camps at bus stations, railway stations, airport, schools/colleges, routes of religious yatars and various workplaces etc," said the first official.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the last 24 hours, 22,92,363 precaution doses were administered to all the eligible population. “States like Chandigarh (11%), Goa (11%), Haryana (10%), Jharkhand (9%), Meghalaya (8%), Nagaland (9%), Punjab (10%), Jammu & Kashmir (12%), Maharashtra (13%) report poor coverage," said another official.
In the last 24 hours, 22,92,363 precaution doses were administered to all the eligible population. “States like Chandigarh (11%), Goa (11%), Haryana (10%), Jharkhand (9%), Meghalaya (8%), Nagaland (9%), Punjab (10%), Jammu & Kashmir (12%), Maharashtra (13%) report poor coverage," said another official.
Doctors say that precaution or booster or a third dose of a vaccine is important because it boosts the immunity in the body further by activating the memory cells to produce more antibodies against covid. It is of the same vaccine of the primary vaccination regime that is being given as booster dose to the eligible population who have completed 6 months from the date of administration of the 2nd dose.
Doctors say that precaution or booster or a third dose of a vaccine is important because it boosts the immunity in the body further by activating the memory cells to produce more antibodies against covid. It is of the same vaccine of the primary vaccination regime that is being given as booster dose to the eligible population who have completed 6 months from the date of administration of the 2nd dose.
Recently, the government has allowed Biological E’s covid-19 vaccine--Corbevax as a heterologous precaution/booster dose for all adult individuals who are fully vaccinated either with Covishield or Covaxin.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Recently, the government has allowed Biological E’s covid-19 vaccine--Corbevax as a heterologous precaution/booster dose for all adult individuals who are fully vaccinated either with Covishield or Covaxin.