Covid vaccine: 129 crore doses provided to states, UTs, says Health Ministry

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost, it underlined. (AP)
 1 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2021, 02:20 PM IST Livemint

  • Centre said that more than 21.65 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories and that the Union government was committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of vaccination throughout the country

NEW DELHI : The Union Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed that over 129 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses had been provided to states and Union Territories so far through free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.

The ministry asserted that the Union government was committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of vaccination throughout the country.

The Centre said that more than 21.65 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories.

India's vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the Health Ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost, it underlined. 

