Habit-forming drugs to be bar-coded

Habit-forming drugs to be bar-coded2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 10:08 PM IST
The government is concerned over the “dual use” of these prescription drugs and an illegal trade, citing instances of unauthorized supplies of raw materials to the chemical industry.
NEW DELHI : The health ministry may introduce mandatory bar coding for 11 habit-forming drugs, including some cough syrups, painkillers and sleeping tablets, to stop their misuse and an illicit trade in them.
