Health ministry directs states to accelerate the pace of Covid-19 testing

In a joint advisory issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and health ministry, “ln the past several weeks, in some states Covid-19 testing has declined & the current testing levels are insufficient as compared to the standards prescribed by WHO i.e., 140 tests/million. Testing at the level of districts and blocks also varies, with some states heavily relying on the less sensitive rapid antigen tests. Hence, it is critical to maintain optimum testing for Covid-19, equitably distributed with suitable modifications to address emergence of new cluster of Covid cases across the states. This is especially important to identify any emerging hotspots & take pre-emptive steps to curb virus transmission."