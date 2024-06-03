Health ministry directs strict compliance with fire safety norms at hospitals

New Delhi: The Union health ministry on Monday directed states and union territories to make sure that hospitals follow regulatory protocols and fire safety norms after fire in a Delhi day care centre killed seven newborns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

State governments were also asked to ensure regular mock-drills on fire safety after receiving feedback of macro-level assessments. During the summer months, hospitals fires become an even biggter threat.

Also read | Vivek Vihar fire: What led to blaze at Delhi hospital that killed 7 babies Last week, a high-level meeting was held to discuss the matter in which 15 representatives from state health departments and more than 390 hospitals participated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coordination advised “States/UTs and medical institutes have been advised to ensure better coordination with PWDs and local fire departments, so that fire safety NOC is obtained in a timely manner. The need for strict compliance and rigorous periodic assessment of all health facilities concerning fire safety norms was emphasized during the meeting," said the health ministry.

“Given the potential risks associated with fire hazards in hospitals, it is imperative that strict protocols and measures be put in place to prevent, detect and respond to fires effectively. Establishing a robust fire safety plan and conducting fire-evacuation and safety drills will not only ensure compliance with regulatory requirements but also safeguard lives and property," the health ministry said in a statement.

Also read | Fire breaks out at Eye Mantra Hospital in Delhi's Paschim Vihar Recently, fires have been reported hospitals across the country. These are a result of short-circuits due to sub-optimal electrical maintenance and/or overload of electricity lines due to use of air conditioners and other equipment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Checklist for safety The Centre has shared the checklist on ‘Prevention and Maintenance of Fire Safety’ with the states/UTs to be filled by all health facilities.

Timeline of fire at the hospitals in India:

Last year, a fire broke out at the Indus Hospital in Visakhapatnam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2022, a fire broke out in the premises of Delhi's Phoenix Hospital, no casualties were reported.

Also read | Delhi hospital fire: Report reveals owner got 2nd exit blocked with machines In 2019, India’s top medical institute—AIIMS, Delhi suffered fire in its out-patient-department in which many patients were recused, however, no casualties were reported.

In 2016, around 22 patients were killed in Bhubaneswar's SUM Hospital fire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!