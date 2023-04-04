Home / News / India /  Health Ministry finds eye drop of standard quality' after CDC flagged concerns: Report
Back

Days after the United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) linked Chennai-based Global Pharma Healthcare's eyedrops o the likelihood of a highly drug-resistant bacteria, the Union Health Ministry found the samples to be of 'standard quality', reported NDTV.

Even the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Director PV Vijayalakshmi had said earlier that they found 'no contamination' in samples of eyedrops.

Earlier, the New York Times, citing the US CDC, reported that three deaths, eight cases of blindness and dozens of infections had been traced to eyedrops under the brand name EzriCare Artificial Tears.

Located about 40 km south of Chennai, the Global Pharma Healthcare in February had stopped the production of the eyedrops following the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning over its use.

According to the US FDA, the use of contaminated artificial tears increases risk of eye infections which may result in blindness or death.

Following this, the drugmaker initiated the recall of 50,000 tubes of eye ointment in the US market.

The US FDA, stating the reason for recallinng of the drugs mentioned that its analysis found unopened tubes to be contaminated with bacteria.

While in February, Tamil Nadu drugs regulator claimed that it found 'no evidence of deviation' at the Chennai plant.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout