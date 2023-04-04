Days after the United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) linked Chennai-based Global Pharma Healthcare's eyedrops o the likelihood of a highly drug-resistant bacteria, the Union Health Ministry found the samples to be of 'standard quality', reported NDTV .

Even the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Director PV Vijayalakshmi had said earlier that they found 'no contamination' in samples of eyedrops.

Earlier, the New York Times, citing the US CDC, reported that three deaths, eight cases of blindness and dozens of infections had been traced to eyedrops under the brand name EzriCare Artificial Tears.

Located about 40 km south of Chennai, the Global Pharma Healthcare in February had stopped the production of the eyedrops following the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning over its use.

According to the US FDA, the use of contaminated artificial tears increases risk of eye infections which may result in blindness or death.

Following this, the drugmaker initiated the recall of 50,000 tubes of eye ointment in the US market.

The US FDA, stating the reason for recallinng of the drugs mentioned that its analysis found unopened tubes to be contaminated with bacteria.

While in February, Tamil Nadu drugs regulator claimed that it found 'no evidence of deviation' at the Chennai plant.

With agency inputs.