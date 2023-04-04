Health Ministry finds eye drop of standard quality' after CDC flagged concerns: Report1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 03:04 PM IST
- Even the Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Director PV Vijayalakshmi had said earlier that they found 'no contamination' in samples of eyedrops.
Days after the United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) linked Chennai-based Global Pharma Healthcare's eyedrops o the likelihood of a highly drug-resistant bacteria, the Union Health Ministry found the samples to be of 'standard quality', reported NDTV.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×