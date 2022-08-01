Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Health ministry initiates training programme for CGHS employees

Health ministry initiates training programme for CGHS employees

CGHS has undergone many changes to keep pace with the developments in the health sector such as digitization of services and inclusion of various new health modalities.
1 min read . 02:46 PM ISTPriyanka Sharma

  • CGHS provides comprehensive health care to its nearly 41.2 lakh beneficiaries, who are mainly central government employees and pensioners, through its 460 wellness centres spread across the country in 75 cities

NEW DELHI: The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) in collaboration with National Institute for Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) has initiated a weeklong training programme for various categories of employees in CGHS.

The training has been launched for senior administrative medical officers who are hold posts in various CGHS offices/Wellness Centres or are likely to hold these positions in the near future.

The training will be held from 1-6t August and around 70 of these officers will be trained in two batches.

“The six-day comprehensive training programme aims at capacity building of Senior Administrative Medical Officers in CGHS for their holistic development, in alignment with the CGHS vision and mission, which include not only upgrading of administrative and managerial skills but also enhancing for creating a better and more humane personality," the union health ministry said in a statement.

“CGHS…has undergone many changes to keep pace with the developments in the health sector such as digitization of services and inclusion of various new health modalities. Planning and implementation of these changes has been only possible due to consistent efforts and hard work of the entire workforce," said, Bharati Pravin Pawar, minister of state for health.

CGHS provides comprehensive health care to its nearly 41.2 lakh beneficiaries, who are mainly central government employees and pensioners, through its 460 wellness centres spread across the country in 75 cities.

