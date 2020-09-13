Health Ministry issues post Covid-19 management protocol. Details here

Health Ministry issues post Covid-19 management protocol. Details here1 min read . 08:33 AM IST
India is now recording the highest numbers of new cases, which is well over the 90,000-mark in the last seven days
As the number of coronavirus cases are on a continuous surge on a daily basis, Union Health Ministry has issued 'post COVID-19 management protocol'. Yogasana, Pranayama and walks are among some of the suggestions. India reported 94,392 infections and 1,108 deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, according to data. The country is now recording the highest numbers of new cases, which is well over the 90,000-mark in the last seven days.
"A holistic approach is required for follow up care and well-being of all post-COVID recovering patients," Health Ministry tweeted.
Let's take a look at the post-Covid follow up protocol
At individual level
1) Continue use of mask, hand and respiratory hygiene, social distancing.
2) Drink adequate amount of warm water.
3) Take immunity promoting AYUSH medicine
4) If health permits, regular household work to be done. Professional work to be resumed in graded manner.
5) Daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama and Meditation, as much as health permits or as prescribed.
6) Breathing exercises as prescribed by treating physician.
7) Daily morning or evening walk at a comfortable pace as tolertaed
8) Balanced nutritious diet.
9) Have adequate sleep and rest.
10) Look for early warning signs like high fever, breathlessness, unexpected chest pain
At community level
1) Recovered individuals to share their positive experiences with their friens and relatives
In healthcare facility setting
1) The first follow-up visit should be withing 7 days after discharge.
2) The patients who had undergone home isolation, if they complain of persisting symptoms, will visit the nearest health facility.
3) Severe cases requiring critical support will require more stringent follow up.
