Health Ministry issues post Covid-19 management protocol. Details here

As the number of coronavirus cases are on a continuous surge on a daily basis, Union Health Ministry has issued 'post COVID-19 management protocol'. Yogasana, Pranayama and walks are among some of the suggestions. India reported 94,392 infections and 1,108 deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, according to data. The country is now recording the highest numbers of new cases, which is well over the 90,000-mark in the last seven days.