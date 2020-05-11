Health Ministry issues revised discharge guidelines for Covid-19 patients

The Ministry of health and Family Welfare today issued a revised discharge policy of the Covid-19 patients in order to combat the spread of novel coronavirus cases in the country. According to the new policy, a person having mild infection can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and if there is no fever for three days.

"As per the revised policy, mild, very mild, pre-symptomatic cases admitted to COVID care facility can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and if there is no fever for three days," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, during a press briefing here on Monday.

According to the guidelines, the government said that the cases which are clinically classified as "moderate cases" will undergo monitoring of body temperature and oxygen saturation.

The Joint Secretary said that "there is no need to test before discharge but home isolation should be advised after discharge for seven days."

Aggrawal also added that the Centre has changed the policy on the basis of symptom and time-based strategy.

"Discharge policy has been changed because several countries have changed their policy from test-based strategy to symptom and time-based strategy. We have also changed it based on this," said Agarwal.

However, he said that it was also important to note that the discharge policy is not meant for home or facility quarantine patients.

ccording to the Union Health Ministry, 20,917 Covid-19 patients have been cured till now, taking the recovery rate to 31.15%, with 1,559 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. As many as 4,213 new cases and 97 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours till 8 a.m. on Monday, as per the ministry data

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 67,152, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The death toll in the country due to coronavirus-related complications went up to 2,206.

With agency inputs

