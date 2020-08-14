Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal tests positive for coronavirus
Joint Secretary in Health and Family Welfare Ministry Lav Agarwal

Health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal tests positive for coronavirus

1 min read . 10:08 PM IST PTI

Agarwal was the central government's official spokesperson at the national media briefings to provide updates on the Covid-19 situation in the country

New Delhi: Joint Secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal, who addressed daily media briefings on the COVID-19 outbreak when it was picking up pace in the country, has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

New Delhi: Joint Secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal, who addressed daily media briefings on the COVID-19 outbreak when it was picking up pace in the country, has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

A 1996-batch IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Agarwal was the central government's official spokesperson at the national media briefings to provide updates on the COVID-19 situation in the country throughout April and May.

A 1996-batch IAS officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Agarwal was the central government's official spokesperson at the national media briefings to provide updates on the COVID-19 situation in the country throughout April and May.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Dear All,Just to inform that I have tested positive for Covid 19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines. Requesting all my friends, colleagues for self monitoring. Contact tracing will be done by Health Team. Hoping to see everyone soon," the 48-year-old said in a tweet on Friday.

Health ministry media briefings are now addressed by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan with Agarwal also remaining present.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated