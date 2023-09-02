Health ministry keeps central gov hospitals on high alert for G201 min read 02 Sep 2023, 12:03 AM IST
Major hospitals like AIIMS, RML, Safdarjung hospitals closer to the venue are being prepared to meet any kind of health exigency.
New Delhi: In view of G20 leaders‘ summit in Delhi from 8-10 September, the union health ministry has kept all the Central government hospitals in high alert to ensure prompt medical facilities to the international delegations arriving in India.
