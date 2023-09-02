Health ministry keeps central gov hospitals on high alert for G20

New Delhi: In view of G20 leaders‘ summit in Delhi from 8-10 September, the union health ministry has kept all the Central government hospitals in high alert to ensure prompt medical facilities to the international delegations arriving in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Major hospitals like AIIMS, RML, Safdarjung hospitals closer to the venue are being prepared to meet any kind of health exigency.

VIP wards, ICUs and more than 50 ambulances have been placed near the venue and around the hospitals for medical purposes.

"Directions have gone from the health ministry to all Central government hospitals for health system preparedness due to G20 event happening in Delhi. The creation of adequate number of VIP wards, disaster wards, helpline number, placing enough ambulances and maintaining optimum emergency services are some of the directives," said the government official.

“Leaves for all doctors and other hospital staffers have been cancelled during the event," said the official adding that mock drills are being conducted to ensure smooth healthcare services within the hospital.

Queries sent to the health ministry remained unanswered.

G20 summit will be organized at the newly built Bharat Mandapam convention centre in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan under India’s presidency. The officials and world’s top leaders will start arriving in the national capital from September 8 under high tight security.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has restricted the sale and purchase of medicines classified as narcotics and sedatives at medical pharmacies across the cities. As a part of abundant precaution, the State government’s health department has specifically highlighted sale and purchase of substances like codeine, tramadol preparations, and alprazolam should be made on the prescription of a registered medical practitioner only.