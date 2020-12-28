OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Health Ministry launches India's first fully indigenous pneumococcal vaccine
Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan (PTI)
Health Ministry launches India's first fully indigenous pneumococcal vaccine

1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 09:13 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Pneumosil was found to be safe and effective in preventing Pneumonia disease during the clinical trials
  • Harsh Vardhan said that Pneumonia is the single-largest infectious cause of death among children under five years, worldwide

Harsh Vardhan, Union health minister, today launched Pneumosil, India's first Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV), developed by Serum Institute of India in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Speaking at the event, Harsh Vardhan said vaccines from Serum Institute are used in 170 countries and emphasised that the company has developed this vaccine during the Coronavirus pandemic and also got the government's approval. He also said this vaccine development falls in line with Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the prime minister's vision.

He also acknowledged the efforts made by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in this development making India self-reliant in PCV. "Pneumosil has been extensively evaluated in 5 randomized controlled clinical trials and has demonstrated comparable safety and immunogenicity against licensed pneumococcal vaccines across diverse populations of India and Africa," Harsh Vardhan said.

Pneumosil was found to be safe and effective in preventing Pneumonia disease during the clinical trials. After an approval from the Subject Expert Committee, the vaccine has been licensed by the Drugs Controller General (India) in July this year, said the health minister.

“Pneumosil is an example of India's capability in Research & Development & manufacturing high end sophisticated vaccines," he said. Harsh Vardhan also said that Pneumonia is the single-largest infectious cause of death among children under five years, worldwide.

Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman, Poonawalla Group of Industries and Founder, Serum Institute and Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer, Serum Institute, were also present, among other senior government officials.

