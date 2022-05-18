Health ministry launches training programme on emergency life support

“Till now, health care professionals in the country had to rely on foreign modules and paid courses which were not only expensive but were also limited in scope to a handful of emergencies without considering the needs and priorities of our population landscape. This NELS provides standardised curriculum which is based on Indian context and developed in India," said Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, union minister of state for health and family welfare while releasing the training module.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}