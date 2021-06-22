The Ministry of Health on Tuesday shared the details of characteristics of Delta Plus variant. It said the new variant has three characteristics — increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells, and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

INSACOG has informed that the Delta Plus Variant, currently a Variant of Interest (VOI)

NSACOG is a consortium of 28 laboratories of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Biotechnology, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) for whole genome sequencing in the context of pandemic.

INSACOG is tasked with not just the whole genome sequencing but also for giving timely inputs on appropriate Public Health Response measures to be adopted by States and UTs.

Delta variant, which is highly infectious, has mutated into Delta Plus. The ministry today informed that this new variant has been found in 80 countries including India.

In India, three states have reported cases of Delta Plus — Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases of Delta Plus. The ministry has advised all three states that the public health response measures, while broadly remaining the same as have been implemented by them earlier, have to become more focused and effective.

The States Chief Secretaries have been advised to take up immediate containment measures in the districts and clusters (as identified by INSACOG) including preventing crowds and intermingling of people, widespread testing, prompt tracing as well as vaccine coverage on a priority basis.

They have also been advised to ensure that adequate samples of positive persons are promptly sent to the designated laboratories of INSACOG so that clinical epidemiological correlations can be made for further guidance to be provided to States.

