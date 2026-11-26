NEW DELHI: The Union health ministry has tightened controls on stem cell treatment for autism spectrum disorder (ASD), barring clinics from offering the experimental procedure as routine care and introducing safeguards for patients in clinical trials. Under two regulatory notices issued on 20 November, institutions must insure participants against research-related harm, researchers cannot charge for treatment or other study-related costs, and trials must follow defined approval timelines.
NEW DELHI: The Union health ministry has tightened controls on stem cell treatment for autism spectrum disorder (ASD), barring clinics from offering the experimental procedure as routine care and introducing safeguards for patients in clinical trials. Under two regulatory notices issued on 20 November, institutions must insure participants against research-related harm, researchers cannot charge for treatment or other study-related costs, and trials must follow defined approval timelines.
The notices establish safeguards for participants and a regulatory framework for researchers, while reiterating that stem cell procedures cannot be offered as routine commercial care, according to the notices, reviewed by Mint, and two officials.
In its public notice for caregivers, the ministry said the host institution or trial site must ensure insurance coverage before research involving human participants begins. This must cover compensation if a participant suffers an injury, disability or death because of the research. Compensation under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, will apply equally to participants receiving stem cells and those in comparator groups.
The ministry has prohibited researchers from collecting payments disguised as study fees. “Anyone taking part in a stem cell clinical trial must not be asked to pay for any procedure during the course of the study. This includes the stem cell treatment being studied, tests, procedures, hospital stay or any other research-related costs,” the notice said.
Parents must receive full details of the study design and risks, provide voluntary written consent, alongside child assent where applicable, and retain the right to withdraw without affecting routine care. Research teams must also explain monitoring arrangements for children in each study arm and what happens after the trial ends.
The ministry has also cautioned families that participation in a randomized trial does not guarantee that a child will receive stem cells or derive any clinical benefit. “Do not stop or delay your child's existing care or developmental support in favour of an unproven intervention,” it advised.
The notice stressed that autism has no cure and requires early identification, speech and occupational therapy, special education, parent-mediated interventions and behavioural support. Medicines only manage associated conditions such as epilepsy, irritability, sleep disorders or hyperactivity.
It also countered marketing claims around the use of a child's own cells. “Use of the child's own (autologous) cells does not make an unproven intervention safe or permissible.”
Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered till press time.
Tighter controls on research
A second notice sets out a two-tier approval process based on the extent of laboratory processing of stem cells. For cells that undergo only basic processing, proposals must clear an institutional scientific panel and an ethics committee with external stem cell specialists before going to the National Stem Cell Research Regulation Committee under the Department of Health Research, which must decide within 90 working days.
Heavily altered or engineered cells are regulated as a new drug. Researchers must apply to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which will decide within 30 working days for therapies developed in India and 90 working days for foreign ones. Local site ethics committees must clear the study and notify the drug regulator within 15 working days. All trials must be registered on the Clinical Trials Registry of India before patient enrolment.
The new rules follow a 17 September health ministry advisory warning doctors and clinical establishments of disciplinary action and statutory penalties for offering unproven stem cell procedures as routine care. That advisory followed a Supreme Court judgment ruling that patients have no right to demand experimental stem cell treatments outside regulated clinical trials.
The regulatory push comes amid the commercialisation of such procedures, with private stem cell clinics charging families between ₹3 lakh and ₹15 lakh per treatment cycle. India has an estimated 18 million people living with autism, including roughly 2 million children. Globally, the World Health Organization estimates that about one in 100 children has autism.
Dr Anshul Dhillon, consultant paediatric neurologist at Kailash Hospital in Noida, said the safeguards were important for protecting participants and their families.
“Stem cell therapy for autism remains investigational and is not currently an established standard of care. Therefore, it is essential that such interventions are undertaken only within appropriately approved clinical trials, following established scientific and ethical guidelines. The framework also reinforces the importance of responsible research while ensuring that families have access to evidence-based interventions and appropriate developmental support," Dhillon said.
The ministry has invited public feedback via email on participation in a proposed randomized controlled trial for autism, without specifying a closing date in the notice.