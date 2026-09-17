India proposes mandatory CCTVs at medical stores to regulate prescription drug sales

New Delhi: India plans to mandate CCTV surveillance across retail medical stores to curb the unauthorized sale of prescription medicines.

The measure has been proposed by amending the Drugs Rules, 1945, through a draft gazette notification on 8 September, the health ministry said in a statement on Thursday. The ministry has invited comments and suggestions on the proposal from stakeholders and the public.

Mint reported on this development in July last year.

The proposed amendment focuses on tightening regulatory oversight of Schedule H, H1 and X drugs to prevent them being dispensed without valid medical prescriptions.

Recommended by the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) following deliberations by the Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC), the installation of CCTV systems is intended to enhance transparency and accountability across the pharmaceutical supply chain while protecting public health.

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The amendment was introduced “with the objective of strengthening regulatory oversight over Schedule H, H1 and X drugs,” the health ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said the draft rules address existing compliance issues in retail pharmacy operations.

“The proposed amendment seeks to address concerns relating to unauthorized access to and sale of Schedule H, H1 and X drugs and recommends mandatory CCTV surveillance at medical stores as an additional regulatory safeguard,” the health ministry said.

The ministry outlined the expected enforcement outcomes once the rules become law.

“Upon implementation, the proposed amendment is expected to help strengthen monitoring of the sale and distribution of Schedule H, H1 and X drugs and curb their unauthorized access and sale without valid prescriptions,” the health ministry said.

The installation of cameras inside retail premises is intended to create a record of transactions involving prescription drugs.

“The proposed CCTV surveillance mechanism will also enhance transparency and accountability across the pharmaceutical supply chain, thereby strengthening safeguards for public health,” the health ministry said.

Feedback sought The draft notification has been placed in the public domain for review.

“The ministry has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders and members of the public on the proposed amendment,” the health ministry said.

Schedule H, H1 and X drugs are medicines that cannot be bought over the counter, and their sale is strictly regulated.

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Schedule H drugs must be sold on a valid prescription from a registered medical practitioner and must display the Rx symbol. These drugs include blood pressure and diabetes medicines, certain antibiotics and basic psychiatric drugs.

Schedule H1 drugs come under a stricter category of medicines. They need a prescription and chemists are required to maintain a log of the patients, the prescribing doctor and details of the drug for three years. These medicines include some habit-forming drugs and advanced antibiotics.

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