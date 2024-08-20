Health ministry orders enhanced security in central hospitals after Kolkata tragedy

In the wake of the rape and murder of a doctor at a Kolkata hospital where she worked, the Union health ministry has directed all central government hospitals and medical colleges to enhance security measures to ensure a safe environment for healthcare professionals.

The ministry has instructed hospitals to display boards outlining the penal provisions of relevant state legislation, install high-resolution CCTV cameras, establish a control room for rapid emergency response, and rigorously monitor entry and exit points to prevent violence against doctors.

“Hospitals are required to employ adequate number of trained security guards to ensure proper monitoring, patrolling, and surveillance of the premises. Only one or two attendants should be allowed with a patient at any time, including during visiting hours. This should be managed through an attendant pass system,” the ministry said in a statement.

To enhance safety, the ministry emphasized the need for well-lit areas within hospital campuses, particularly in locations where female healthcare staff are on duty, as well as in parking lots and entryways. Hospitals are also urged to develop comprehensive emergency response plans, conduct regular mock drills, and train staff to recognize and respond to security threats.

The ministry also instructed hospital administrations to ensure a coordinated response to incidents by working closely with local police and emergency services.

“Hospitals should provide well-secured duty rooms with basic amenities for female healthcare professionals. Night shifts should involve more than one female staff member, who should be escorted within the premises and provided with secure transport when required,” it said.

The Kolkata incident, which has sparked a national outcry, is being compared to the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder that prompted India to toughen laws against sexual assault.