Health ministry placess orders of 44 crores covid-19 vaccine doses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a shift from the government’s Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination starting May 1st until now wherein the centre was procuring 50% of the vaccines produced and providing them to States free of cost for administering to priority groups. The State Government and private hospitals were also empowered to directly procure from the remaining 50% vaccine pool. Under the revised guidelines for national COVID vaccination program the central government will now buy 75% of the total production of the vaccine manufacturers and provide to the states free of cost. Also, the central government will bear the cost of vaccination of all citizens except for those choosing vaccination in private vaccination centres.