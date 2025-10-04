Health ministry probe finds no contamination in MP cough syrups, but one child tests positive for Leptospirosis
This finding, while a relief for the pharmaceutical sector, has broadened the scope of the probe to environmental factors, following the discovery of a leptospirosis case.
NEW DELHI : In a major development concerning the recent child deaths in Madhya Pradesh, a multi-disciplinary investigation led by the Union ministry of health and family welfare has concluded that cough syrup samples tested show no presence of toxic contaminants, the government announced on Friday.