NEW DELHI : In a major development concerning the recent child deaths in Madhya Pradesh, a multi-disciplinary investigation led by the Union ministry of health and family welfare has concluded that cough syrup samples tested show no presence of toxic contaminants, the government announced on Friday.

According to reports, nine children died in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, and two more died in Rajasthan, bringing the total number of deaths in the two states to 11. Over 30 children in Madhya Pradesh reportedly fell ill.

Meanwhile, the government has issued a nationwide advisory on the rational use of cough syrups for children, stating that cough and cold medication is not recommended for children under the age of two.

While the initial suspicion was on the cough syrups, the investigation has now broadened its scope after one case was found to be positive for leptospirosis, a bacterial disease caused by exposure to contaminated water or soil.

The cough syrups under investigation in Madhya Pradesh are Coldrif and Nextro-DS, according to reports. Meanwhile, the district administration in Chhindwara has prohibited the sale of Coldrif and Nesto DS cough syrups until test reports are received. Furthermore, authorities in Madhya Pradesh have also ordered a statewide halt on the distribution of dextromethorphan hydrobromide syrup batches, a key component in the suspect drugs.

Wider investigation points to leptospirosis

The health ministry said that a joint team comprising experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the National Institute of Virology (NIV), and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) was dispatched to the site to investigate the matter.

The team collected various samples, including cough syrups, in coordination with state authorities, the ministry said, adding that “according to the test results, none of the samples contained Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG), contaminants that are known to cause severe kidney injury."

The Madhya Pradesh State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) also tested three samples and confirmed the absence of DEG and EG.

Despite the negative findings on the pharmaceutical front, the investigation, which had cast a wide net, yielded an important medical breakthrough. Blood and cerebrospinal fluid samples tested by the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for common pathogens showed that one case was positive for leptospirosis.

This discovery has prompted a wider investigation into all possible causes behind the reported cases.

“Samples of water, entomological vectors, and respiratory specimens are now under further investigation by laboratories like Neeri (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) and NIV Pune," the government said.

Meanwhile, the probe also addressed two reported child deaths in Rajasthan. On this, the health ministry clarified that the product in question does not contain propylene glycol, which could have been a potential source of contaminants. It was also highlighted that the product is a dextromethorphan-based formulation, which is not recommended for children.

Government issues advisory

In a direct response, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS)’s nationwide advisory noted that cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under 2 years. “Most acute cough illnesses in children are "self-limiting" and often resolve without medication. For children aged 5 and above, such use should only be with careful clinical evaluation and strict adherence to appropriate dosing," according to the advisory. It also recommends non-pharmacological measures, such as rest and supportive care, as a first-line approach.

This latest crisis, even with the initial test results, brings a grim reminder of similar incidents that have tarnished India's reputation as a global pharmaceutical hub.

In 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a medical alert after at least 70 children in Gambia died of acute kidney injury. The deaths were linked to four cough syrups manufactured by the Indian company Maiden Pharmaceuticals, which contained unacceptable levels of diethylene glycol or ethylene glycol.

A few months later, another tragedy unfolded in Uzbekistan, where at least 20 children died after consuming cough syrups from Marion Biotech, another Indian firm.

The WHO issued another alert, confirming that the syrups were substandard and contained lethal contaminants. In the aftermath, India's drug authorities revoked Marion Biotech's production license.