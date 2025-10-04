Government issues advisory

In a direct response, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS)’s nationwide advisory noted that cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under 2 years. “Most acute cough illnesses in children are "self-limiting" and often resolve without medication. For children aged 5 and above, such use should only be with careful clinical evaluation and strict adherence to appropriate dosing," according to the advisory. It also recommends non-pharmacological measures, such as rest and supportive care, as a first-line approach.