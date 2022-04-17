NEW DELHI : More than 3 lakh tele-consultations were conducted at Ayushman Bharat - Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) on Sunday surpassing its earlier record of 1.8 lakh teleconsultations in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said.

The tele-consultation services are carried out by AB-HWCs on the e-Sanjeevani platform of the health ministry. This is a doctor-to-doctor facility, wherein on one side-- there is a specialist doctor sitting at district hospital or at medical college hospital and on the other end, a general doctor or community health officer is sitting along with the patient.

Under this medical care protocol, the community health officer at the sub health centre - health and wellness centre (SHC-HWC) and medical officer at the primary health centre – health and wellness centre (PHC-HWC) seek guidance of specialists based at district hospitals, medical colleges and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in order to render comprehensive care for the patient, visiting their AB-HWC.

During the 4th anniversary celebrations of AB-HCW on Sunday, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister interacted with patients, specialists in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Community Health Officers at AB-HWCs respectively and sought their opinion on teleconsultations.

The union health ministry will organize block level health melas at more than 1 lakh AB-HWCs from Monday onwards including a yoga session on Sunday. These health mela will also provide screening for tuberculosis, hypertension, diabetes with free essential drugs, diagnostics and teleconsultation.

The Central government is committed to commission a total of 1,50,000 AB-HWCs by the end of this year across the country. So far, about 1.17 lakh AB-HWCs are operational across the country.