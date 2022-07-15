Health Ministry releases guidelines for the management of Monkeypox

Health Ministry releases guidelines for the management of Monkeypox1 min read . 01:37 PM IST
As per the ministry's guidelines, international passengers should avoid close contact with sick people, contact with dead or live wild animals and others
As per the ministry's guidelines, international passengers should avoid close contact with sick people, contact with dead or live wild animals and others
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday issued guidelines for the management of Monkeypox disease.
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday issued guidelines for the management of Monkeypox disease.
As per the ministry's guidelines, international passengers should avoid close contact with sick people, contact with dead or live wild animals and others.
As per the ministry's guidelines, international passengers should avoid close contact with sick people, contact with dead or live wild animals and others.
The guidelines also advise the international travellers from eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or using products derived from wild animals.
The guidelines also advise the international travellers from eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or using products derived from wild animals.