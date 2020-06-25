Health ministry reports 14% growth in tuberculosis burden in 2019

The central government seeks to achieve the sustainable development goal of eliminating TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global target. “The National TB Elimination Programme has expanded both the laboratory network, as well as diagnostic facilities, to cover the entire country. To end TB by 2025, expansion of TB services and addressing determinants of TB that are beyond health, through a multi-sectoral approach is necessary. All these efforts are yielding significant results," said health minister Harsh Vardhan.