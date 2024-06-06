Health ministry reviews heat-related action plan with states/UTs, ensures firefighting plan in place for hospital fires
These directives come in the backdrop of IMD's forecast for June that there could be above-normal temperatures during the heatwave over most areas of northwest India and adjoining parts of central India.
New Delhi: In the wake of the heatwave across north India, the Union health ministry has held a fresh review meeting with States/UTs to discuss the scenario and directed them to take strict measures to prevent hospitals fires during the summer months. The Centre has further instructed the state governments to ensure implementation of fire safety protocols at all healthcare facilities.