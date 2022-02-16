Health ministry's canteens will not serve fried food from now onwards

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Non-fried dishes including baked samosas with row banana stuffing, ragi sheera, millet roti, and Ayurveda khichdi will be included in the ministry canteens' food menu
The union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said the ministry's canteens will not serve fried food from now onwards. The aim of this initiative is to adopt healthy eating habits.
As per the government, it'll increase the number of non-fried dishes if more people will demand such food items including baked samosas with row banana stuffing, ragi sheera, millet roti, and Ayurveda khichdi.
"Our scriptures and scientists believe that our food is our medicine and it's important to adopt good eating habits in life," said Mandaviya, news agency ANI reported, adding that the main focus will now be given to dishes that are simple, easy to cook and healthy.
As per the news agency, Mandaviya had already directed to add these healthy food options on the menu of the ministry canteens. Ever since he was given charge of the ministry, he wanted to implement healthy food habits in the ministry's canteens. A fitness freak, Mandaviya often comes to the office on a cycle and practices yoga every day.
