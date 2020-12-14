Health ministry's telemedicine service eSanjeevani logs 1 million consultations

The top ten States with highest consultations through eSanjeevani are Tamil Nadu (319507), Uttar Pradesh (2,68,889), Madhya Pradesh (70,838), Gujarat (63,601), Kerala (62,797), Himachal Pradesh (49,224), Andhra Pradesh (39,853), Karnataka (32,693), Uttarakhand (31,910) and Maharashtra (12,635).

The eSanjeevani initiative is serving in two streams -- eSanjeevaniAB-HWC and eSanjeevaniOPD -- across all states and union territories. The service is currently being used in over 550 districts of India. Over 10% of the users of eSanjeevani are aged 60 and above.

It was one of the recommended methods promoted by the government for patients to get in touch with doctors during the lockdown.

Over 20,000 paramedics, doctors and specialists have been trained to use eSanjeevaniAB-HWC while around 8,000 doctors have been trained and onboarded on eSanjeevaniOPD.

On an average around 1,500 doctors practice telemedicine daily in around 225 onlineOPDs of which 190 are speciality OPDs and around 30 are general OPDs. Of late, daily eSanjeevani has been serving around 14,000 patients across the country.

The Union Health Ministry launched the eSanjeevani AB-HWC in November 2019 and it is to be implemented at 1,55,000 Health and Wellness Centres under Ayushman Bharat Scheme in 'Hub and Spoke' model by December 2022.

According to the health ministry, eSanjeevani has "not only brought about a huge digital transformation in the delivery of health services but had also boosted the digital health ecosystem in the country."

The ministry said that due to its impact among the section of populace where the travel distance, time and cost have been barriers, the states have designed innovative applications around eSanjeevaniOPD.

In Kerala, eSanjeevaniOPD is being used for providing health services to the inmates of Palakkad District Jail. In Himachal Pradesh too it is being rolled out in old age homes.

Kerala has already set up OPDs on eSanjeevaniOPD for providing services of Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram – District Early Intervention Centres for its populace. Each of these 14 online OPDs has a team comprising of psychologist, special educator, speech therapist and a physiotherapist who collectively address common issues pertaining to child development and their future health.

