Health ministry seeks report as woman delivers baby outside Safdarjung Hospital

The Union government runs the Janani Suraksha Yojana, a safe motherhood intervention scheme under the National Rural Health Mission, aimed at reducing maternal and neo-natal mortality by promoting institutional delivery among poor women
NEW DELHI: After a woman delivered her baby outside Safdarjung Hospital's emergency wing in the national capital on Tuesday, the Union health ministry has sought a report in the matter.
The woman's family alleged that the hospital had denied them admission.
“In an unbooked case, a patient by the name of Poonam, 21, primigravida, was referred from Dadri on 18 July 2022. As Safdarjung Hospital has a no refusal policy, she was examined by SR on duty at 5:45PM and her condition was found to be 33+6 weeks gestation with preeclampsia in early labor. The patient was offered admission but she did not return with the admission papers," the hospital said in a statement.
“The next day the senior resident on morning GRR duty was informed that a patient was delivering outside. A team of GRR was dispatched immediately and the patient’s delivery was taken care of…The patient is currently admitted in LR-II and the baby, weighing 1.4 Kg is admitted in nursery 9 in view of low birth weight. Both are in stable condition."
There are six doctors, including two senior residents posted, posted in the hospital's gynaecology receiving room round the clock. More than patients are attended to in 24 hours.
The Union government also runs the Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), a safe motherhood intervention scheme under the National Rural Health Mission, aimed at reducing maternal and neo-natal mortality by promoting institutional delivery among poor women.
The scheme identifies Accredited Social Health Activist (‘ASHA’) as an effective link between the government and the poor pregnant women. The job of the ASHAs is to identify pregnant woman as a beneficiary of the scheme, provide assistance in getting medical support and escort the pregnant mother till hospital during the time of delivery and discharge from the accredited government and private hospital.
Meanwhile, Swati Maliwal, chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, has taken a sou-motto cognizance of the incident.
