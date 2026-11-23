New Delhi: India has shortlisted 11 candidates for its top drug regulator post, advancing the selection process for the regulator of its $60 billion pharmaceutical sector, as the government steps up scrutiny of drug quality, including medicines meant for export.
The Union health ministry has shortlisted the candidates from 28 applicants for interviews, according to two officials and a document reviewed by Mint. The shortlist has been cleared by a three-member screening panel under revised recruitment rules that expanded eligibility for the post of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).