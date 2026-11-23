New Delhi: India has shortlisted 11 candidates for its top drug regulator post, advancing the selection process for the regulator of its $60 billion pharmaceutical sector, as the government steps up scrutiny of drug quality, including medicines meant for export.
New Delhi: India has shortlisted 11 candidates for its top drug regulator post, advancing the selection process for the regulator of its $60 billion pharmaceutical sector, as the government steps up scrutiny of drug quality, including medicines meant for export.
The Union health ministry has shortlisted the candidates from 28 applicants for interviews, according to two officials and a document reviewed by Mint. The shortlist has been cleared by a three-member screening panel under revised recruitment rules that expanded eligibility for the post of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).
The Union health ministry has shortlisted the candidates from 28 applicants for interviews, according to two officials and a document reviewed by Mint. The shortlist has been cleared by a three-member screening panel under revised recruitment rules that expanded eligibility for the post of Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).
The post falls vacant on 1 March 2027, when incumbent Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi’s second one-year contractual term ends.
The selection comes as India, the world’s pharmacy for low-cost generics and vaccines, faces renewed scrutiny of its drug-quality standards. Over the past few years, Indian-manufactured cough syrups have been linked to more than 140 deaths globally, including in Gambia, Uzbekistan and Cameroon, following contamination with toxic industrial solvents such as Diethylene Glycol (DEG) and Ethylene Glycol (EG).
The government is also sending a team to the World Health Organization to learn best practices and better align domestic drug inspections with global standards.
The shortlisted candidates will now be sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for final interviews. The final appointment will be cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), one of the officials cited earlier said.
The DCGI heads the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), which is responsible for ensuring the safety and efficacy of drugs, medical devices and clinical trials.
Queries sent to the spokesperson of the health ministry and DCGI office on Saturday remained unanswered until press time.
Wider pool, broader expertise
The 28 applicants included officials from the CDSCO, the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), state drug-control departments and academic institutions such as AIIMS New Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh, NIPER Ahmedabad, and IIT-BHU.
Applications also came from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Lucknow, the National Dope Testing Laboratory, the National Centre for Disease Control, an autonomous state medical college in Uttar Pradesh and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
The revised Recruitment Rules, 2026, notified in April, expanded the pool of eligible candidates. In a first, the framework allows candidates with master’s degrees in non-pharmacy engineering disciplines, including mechanical, electrical and computer science, to apply alongside those with degrees in pharmacy, chemistry, life sciences and medicine. A doctorate is considered an added advantage.
Applicants must have at least 15 years of practical experience in drug manufacturing, testing, clinical trials or medical-device oversight. The 1 August 2026 recruitment advertisement said the post would be filled on a deputation or short-term contract basis for up to five years, with an upper age limit of 58 years.
“Once the UPSC conducts the final interviews and recommends a candidate, the final appointment will be cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC),” the official cited earlier said.
“Alongside supportive government policies and recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalizations aiding the sector, achieving long-term goals requires shifting from volume to value and maintaining regulatory continuity. It is not about the person; it is about that position. Whoever comes into that place has to ensure that the industry, regulator, and academicians all work together—that integration is more important than anything else,” Viranchi Shah, national spokesperson, Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA).