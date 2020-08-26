The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has commenced a teleconsultation service with specialist doctors in view of the COVID-19 pandemic to help people from various quarters, including senior citizens.

According to an official release, in order to facilitate consultations with specialists by Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries through virtual mode, the CGHS has started tele-consultation services with effect from August 25.

Initially, these services will be available to beneficiaries in Delhi/National Capital Region (NCR). The e-services are available between 9:00 am and 12 noon on all working days.

CGHS teleconsultation services are using the existing e-Sanjeevani platform of the Health Ministry.

For ease of use, this platform has been linked with the ID of the beneficiaries.

After the teleconsultation, an e-prescription will be generated. Using this, the patients can get medicines issued from their CGHS Wellness Centre.

The new teleconsultation services of CGHS will prove to be a boon for those CGHS beneficiaries who are in need of consultation with specialists, but in the times of COVID-19 are not able to move out.

